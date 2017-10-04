Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Shares Down 7.9%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 656,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 240,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $713.77 million.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $564,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,644,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,130 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 140.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 599,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 983,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

