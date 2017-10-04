Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,132,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 278,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) opened at 11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.04. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $279.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Dougherty & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

