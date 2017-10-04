Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by GLG Partners LP

GLG Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Carnival Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the first quarter worth $147,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 87.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 109.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Corporation alerts:

Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,195 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.71. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/carnival-corporation-ccl-shares-sold-by-glg-partners-lp.html.

In other Carnival Corporation news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.