CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.60

Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 461,743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised CareDx from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm’s market cap is $104.36 million.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post ($0.82) EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 21,448 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $59,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 903,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,874 shares of company stock worth $186,018. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CareDx by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 526,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,084,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

