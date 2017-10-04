Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,593,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,689 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Souther Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/captrust-financial-advisors-takes-position-in-norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc.html.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 131.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.