Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.58.

Get Capstone Turbine Corporation alerts:

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ CPST) opened at 0.7008 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $29.86 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Corporation will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/capstone-turbine-corporation-cpst-upgraded-to-outperform-at-cibc.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of Capstone Turbine Corporation worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.