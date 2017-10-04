Capital World Investors Maintains Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Capital World Investors continued to hold its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.16% of Hershey Company (The) worth $515,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) by 12,637.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey Company (The) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey Company (The) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,938,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $120,373.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,504,500 shares of company stock valued at $477,527,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (HSY) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. 176,704 shares of the company were exchanged. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 price objective on Hershey Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

