Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Shares Bought by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Senior Living Corporation makes up about 7.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 4.08% of Capital Senior Living Corporation worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Capital Senior Living Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Capital Senior Living Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Corporation during the second quarter worth about $186,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) traded up 2.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,855 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The firm’s market cap is $389.11 million. Capital Senior Living Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Capital Senior Living Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Corporation will post ($1.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Senior Living Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Capital Senior Living Corporation

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

