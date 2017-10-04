Capital Research Global Investors Has $398.49 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127,515 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.79% of Autodesk worth $398,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Autodesk by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 25th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) traded down 0.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,127 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $119.73. The company’s market capitalization is $24.84 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $2,778,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 26,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $2,698,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,385 shares of company stock worth $9,376,753 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

