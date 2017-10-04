Capital Research Global Investors Has $332.13 Million Stake in Markel Corporation (MKL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.45% of Markel Corporation worth $332,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Corporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Markel Corporation by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,050.00 target price on Markel Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Markel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1082.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,000.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.03. Markel Corporation has a 1-year low of $811.05 and a 1-year high of $1,086.99.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $3.67. Markel Corporation had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Corporation will post $27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Corporation news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.64, for a total transaction of $213,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,740,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $104,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,927 shares of company stock worth $6,331,220. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

