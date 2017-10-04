Capital Research Global Investors Has $291.69 Million Stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.52% of American Campus Communities worth $291,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 118,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter.

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 36,645 shares of the company were exchanged. American Campus Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities Inc will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised American Campus Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

