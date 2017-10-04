Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.42% of Zebra Technologies Corporation worth $449,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 143.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ ZBRA) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. 35,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.96 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,294,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $2,200,978.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

