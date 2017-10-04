Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners L.P. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners L.P. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ CPLP) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Capital Product Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in Capital Product Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Company’s fleet consisted of 36 high specification vessels with an average age of approximately 7.4 years, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container carrier vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

