Capital International Investors Has $54,028,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Capital International Investors continued to hold its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $54,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,137,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,254,000 after purchasing an additional 969,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,483,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,165,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,221,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,973,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,569,000 after purchasing an additional 654,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,456,000 after purchasing an additional 970,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (MS) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 1,075,966 shares of the stock traded hands. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.61. Morgan Stanley also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the typical volume of 1,407 call options.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $10,036,417.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/capital-international-investors-has-54028000-holdings-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.