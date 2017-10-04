Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.48% of Hexcel Corporation worth $70,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Torray LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,000,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 294.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE HXL) traded up 0.4480% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.4909. 284,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.4252 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.29 million. Hexcel Corporation had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 12.99%. Hexcel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Hexcel Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Hexcel Corporation Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

