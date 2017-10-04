Capital Guardian Trust Co. Maintains Holdings in TELUS Corporation (TU)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. held its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in TELUS Corporation were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,737,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 229,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 182,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on TELUS Corporation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of TELUS Corporation (TU) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). TELUS Corporation had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS Corporation’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

