Camping World Holdings’ (CWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine raised Camping World Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Camping World Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Camping World Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Camping World Holdings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.21.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) opened at 40.40 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Camping World Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 121,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,912,759.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,511.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent L. Moody sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $167,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,421 shares of company stock worth $31,387,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after buying an additional 1,030,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 750,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,892,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

