Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Stake Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,045,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at 46.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $64.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

