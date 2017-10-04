Cameco Corp (CCO) Shares Up 3.8%

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.46. 1,797,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,004,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Cameco Corp from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco Corp from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company’s market cap is $4.54 billion.

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$469.74 million for the quarter. Cameco Corp had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

