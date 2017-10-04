Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Camden Property Trust worth $103,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,942,000 after buying an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) opened at 91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.41. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.44 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 46.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $458,412.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 86,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $7,739,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,035. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

