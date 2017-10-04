Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $5.54 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,218.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) traded down 3.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,531 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.42%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

