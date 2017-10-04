Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $1.89 Million in Kellogg Company (K) Stock

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded up 1.14% on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,190 shares. Kellogg Company has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $78.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg Company will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $78.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

