Cambian Group PLC (CMBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 on October 31st

Cambian Group PLC (LON:CMBN) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Cambian Group PLC (LON:CMBN) opened at 200.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.79. The stock’s market cap is GBX 365.86 million. Cambian Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 96.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 237.00.

CMBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on Cambian Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 224 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 139 ($1.84) target price on shares of Cambian Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd cut Cambian Group PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £11,557.50 ($15,330.28).

About Cambian Group PLC

Cambian Group plc is a provider of specialist behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. The Company’s children services include specialist education services, specialist residential care services, foster care services and specialist mental health services. Its schools provide support to children with Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, severe learning disabilities, challenging behavior and complex needs.

