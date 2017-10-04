Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/calumet-specialty-products-partners-l-p-clmt-receives-6-00-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) traded up 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 222,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David West Griffin acquired 6,369 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $26,367.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at $133,308. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $248,764. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 72.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 705,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.