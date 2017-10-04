Calix, Inc (CALX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Calix (CALX) traded up 1.92% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,783 shares. Calix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The stock’s market cap is $266.63 million.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Calix by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 479.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 887,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 15.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

