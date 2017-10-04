California Resources Corporation (CRC) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of California Resources Corporation worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at $194,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC) opened at 10.89 on Wednesday. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post ($5.80) EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on California Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

California Resources Corporation Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

