California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,500 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of RPM International worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $549,958.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE RPM) opened at 52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

