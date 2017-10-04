California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of ON Semiconductor Corporation worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 93.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,840,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 888,022 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 783,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 482,387 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,226,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor Corporation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 368,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,611.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,079.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,308 shares of company stock valued at $970,767. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

