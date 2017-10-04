Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Calgon Carbon Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Calgon Carbon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calgon Carbon Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Calgon Carbon Corporation has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calgon Carbon Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calgon Carbon Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Calgon Carbon Corporation $557.15 million $80.63 million 142.67 Calgon Carbon Corporation Competitors $4.15 billion $892.82 million 34.30

Calgon Carbon Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calgon Carbon Corporation. Calgon Carbon Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calgon Carbon Corporation 1 3 0 0 1.75 Calgon Carbon Corporation Competitors 175 941 1210 56 2.48

Calgon Carbon Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Calgon Carbon Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calgon Carbon Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Calgon Carbon Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calgon Carbon Corporation 1.27% 5.46% 2.81% Calgon Carbon Corporation Competitors -29.86% 24.06% 5.26%

Dividends

Calgon Carbon Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Calgon Carbon Corporation pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 62.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Calgon Carbon Corporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Calgon Carbon Corporation peers beat Calgon Carbon Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

