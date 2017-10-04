CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ CAMP) traded down 3.45% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 852,361 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $828.08 million, a P/E ratio of 215.37 and a beta of 1.60. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.31%. CalAmp Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 878,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

