Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Position Raised by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 64.7% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 937,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 368,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 439,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 392,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 305,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone Ltd. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/caesarstone-ltd-cste-position-raised-by-jt-stratford-llc.html.

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded down 0.33% on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,360 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $44.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). Caesarstone had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.