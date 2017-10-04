Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 13.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 34,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,002% compared to the average daily volume of 3,111 call options.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

