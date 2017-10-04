CACI International, Inc. (CACI) Lowered to Hold at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Cowen and Company raised shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CACI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get CACI International Inc. alerts:

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) traded down 0.95% on Tuesday, hitting $141.05. 83,768 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.61. CACI International has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $143.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/caci-international-inc-caci-lowered-to-hold-at-noble-financial.html.

In other news, Director Charles P. Revoile sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,884.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $603,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,806 shares of company stock worth $1,016,596. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,282,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,403,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in CACI International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 213,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 203,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.