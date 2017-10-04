Cabot Corporation (CBT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8080031534978 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cabot Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cabot Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE CBT) opened at 57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. Cabot Corporation had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cabot Corporation’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, insider Hobart Kalkstein sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $207,206.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

