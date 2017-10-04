Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Buckeye Partners L.P. to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Buckeye Partners L.P. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 14.42% 11.04% 5.29% Buckeye Partners L.P. Competitors 16.87% 14.36% 5.47%

Risk and Volatility

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 8 1 0 2.11 Buckeye Partners L.P. Competitors 387 2076 2485 109 2.46

Buckeye Partners L.P. currently has a consensus target price of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Buckeye Partners L.P.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Buckeye Partners L.P. is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Buckeye Partners L.P. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. $3.47 billion $979.66 million 15.91 Buckeye Partners L.P. Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.79

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Buckeye Partners L.P.. Buckeye Partners L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Buckeye Partners L.P. pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Buckeye Partners L.P. pays out 138.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Buckeye Partners L.P. has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners L.P. is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Buckeye Partners L.P. peers beat Buckeye Partners L.P. on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services. As of December 31, 2016, the Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment owned and operated approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper Midwestern portions of the United States, and serviced approximately 110 delivery locations. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending services, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, along with petroleum processing services in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions of the United States and in the Caribbean. The Merchant Services segment is a wholesale distributor of petroleum products in the continental United States and in the Caribbean.

