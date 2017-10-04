BSB Bancorp, Inc. (BLMT) Stake Lowered by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of BSB Bancorp worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 899,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) traded up 0.17% on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares. BSB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.41.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 19.87%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of BSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, COO Hal R. Tovin sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $517,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Whittemore sold 17,714 shares of BSB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $517,425.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,372 shares of company stock worth $1,500,240. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

BSB Bancorp, Inc (BSB Bancorp) is a bank holding company of Belmont Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company’s Belmont Savings Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public, small businesses and municipalities, and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans and investment securities.

