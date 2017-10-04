Brooks Automation (BRKS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brooks Automation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 8.34% 11.25% 8.96% Brooks Automation Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brooks Automation pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brooks Automation Competitors 111 665 1355 51 2.62

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Brooks Automation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $668.56 million $95.89 million 38.24 Brooks Automation Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.93

Brooks Automation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brooks Automation peers beat Brooks Automation on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services. Its product offerings include robots and integrated automation systems for handling of substrates. It is also a provider of cryogenic components to create vacuum and thermal stability within critical operating environments in the manufacturing process. It also offers equipment for automated contamination control, conditioning and metrology solutions for wafer and reticle carriers. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment offers sample life cycle management solutions that provide life science and bioscience customers with a range of sample management solutions for scientific research and support drug development.

