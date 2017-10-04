Brokers Issue Forecasts for BofI Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BOFI)

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) – Research analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for BofI Holding in a report issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for BofI Holding’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ BOFI) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. 352,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. BofI Holding has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BofI Holding in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BofI Holding by 11.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BofI Holding during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

