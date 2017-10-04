Brokerages Set Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Price Target at $6.00

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have commented on FIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortress Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fortress Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Investment Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fortress Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortress Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Investment Group (NYSE FIG) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,270 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Investment Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.99 million during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Investment Group Company Profile

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

