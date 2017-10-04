Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Price Target at $22.06

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Civista Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares (CIVB) traded down 0.66% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/brokerages-set-civista-bancshares-inc-civb-price-target-at-22-06.html.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.