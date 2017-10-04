Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (TWOU) Target Price at $55.60

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
In related news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,550,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,567,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 2U by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,344,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,595,000 after purchasing an additional 307,691 shares during the period.
Shares of 2U (NASDAQ TWOU) traded up 1.48% on Friday, hitting $58.20. 374,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. 2U has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company’s market cap is $2.79 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.