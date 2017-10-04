Brokerages Set $16.67 Price Target for ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)

Shares of ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ShotSpotter an industry rank of 105 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ShotSpotter Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ SSTI) traded down 2.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,207 shares. The company’s market cap is $159.25 million. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set $16.67 Price Target for ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/brokerages-set-16-67-price-target-for-shotspotter-inc-ssti.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.