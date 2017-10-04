Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Criteo reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Criteo from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Criteo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ CRTO) traded up 0.58% on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 127,828 shares of the company were exchanged. Criteo has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

In other news, Director James Warner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 36,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,832,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,204,027. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Criteo by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 163,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Criteo by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 308,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,235,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

