Broadview Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Broadview Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies Corporation worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies Corporation news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $2,200,978.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,294,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 1.403% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.355. 91,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock’s market cap is $5.97 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

