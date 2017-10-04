Broadview Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Broadview Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,450 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Horizon National Corporation worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 5,232.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 137.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,862,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,353,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,236,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 7,756.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. UBS AG raised First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $840,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,224 shares. First Horizon National Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Horizon National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

