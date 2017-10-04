Broadview Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gulfport Energy Corporation worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ GPOR) traded up 1.490% on Wednesday, hitting $14.645. The company had a trading volume of 841,449 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

