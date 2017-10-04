Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,955,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,371 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,499,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,258,000 after purchasing an additional 405,517 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 201,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,543,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,948,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,653 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

