Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Aon PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 990,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 216,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,143,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Aon PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Langen Mcalenn cut Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $133.00 price target on Aon PLC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aon PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aon PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE AON) opened at 147.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $107.19 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Aon PLC had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post $6.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

