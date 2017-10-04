Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amerco (UHAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amerco worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,460,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amerco by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 394,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after buying an additional 124,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amerco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,061,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerco by 4,120.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerco by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,930,000 after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerco alerts:

Amerco (NASDAQ UHAL) opened at 368.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.08. Amerco has a 52 week low of $307.80 and a 52 week high of $398.94.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($0.02). Amerco had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $957.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amerco will post $20.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amerco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amerco (UHAL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-6-55-million-holdings-in-amerco-uhal.html.

Amerco Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.