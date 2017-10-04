BR-MUNIYLD PA F (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BR-MUNIYLD PA F has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BR-MUNIYLD PA F alerts:

Shares of BR-MUNIYLD PA F (MPA) traded up 0.1787% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.4057. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares. BR-MUNIYLD PA F has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/br-muniyld-pa-f-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-mpa.html.

About BR-MUNIYLD PA F

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for BR-MUNIYLD PA F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR-MUNIYLD PA F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.